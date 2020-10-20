Gaya (Bihar) [India], October 19 (ANI): Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav on Monday asked people to urge at least 10 citizens of Gaya to vote for the party in the upcoming Bihar assembly election.

Addressing a public rally in Gaya, Yadav said, "This government does not talk about development work. I too was Deputy Chief Minister for 18 months and did a lot of work for the state. Now I request all of you present here to urge at least 10 citizens each to vote for party."

"We want to grow together and with all the religions. Nobody should be left behind," he added.

Earlier, Yadav said RJD is one regional party that never tied up with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) for power.

Speaking at an election rally in Gaya on Sunday, Yadav said, "RJD is one regional party which has not compromised with BJP and RSS till date. Laluji has always fought. If I just had to become the CM, by selling my honour then I could have become CM by joining hands with BJP," Yadav said.

Bihar will go to polls in three phases: October 28, November 3 and November 7 for its 243 assembly seats. The results will be declared on November 10. (ANI)

