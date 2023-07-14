Patna, Jul 14 (PTI) Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav on Friday lambasted the opposition BJP for blaming his government for the death of a party leader while taking part in a procession.

Yadav also bristled upon learning that the BJP's central leadership has constituted a four-member fact-finding team to look into the death of Vijay Singh, the Jehanabad district general secretary, who died at a government hospital here on the previous day.

Also Read | Greece: Acropolis Closed as Tourists Suffer Extreme Heat.

"The administration has already explained the circumstances which led to the lathi charge during BJP's Vidhan Sabha march. They had come carrying sacks full of chilli powder which they threw at police personnel", the young RJD leader alleged.

He accused the BJP of "negative politics" during the just-concluded monsoon session of the assembly which was repeatedly disrupted on account of ruckus created by opposition party members.

Also Read | West Bengal Horror: Toddler Gets Hand Stuck in Elevator for Two Hours While Trying To Grab Balloon in Howrah Mall.

"They wasted the opportunity to raise people's issues, to which the government would have liked to respond", he said.

Yadav said he would not like to comment on the death of Singh, since it was still under investigation though doctors attending to him have said there were no injury marks on his body while the police have claimed that CCTV footage suggests he was not at the site where "mild" use of force took place.

Yadav also asked, "Why is the government in Bihar, headed by Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, being blamed for the death? Was the Prime Minister held responsible for the deaths of farmers during their protracted stir in Delhi?".

He also pointed out that no accountability has been fixed, so far, for the ongoing violence in BJP-ruled Manipur.

Meanwhile, a BJP delegation led by its state unit president Samrat Choudhary met Bihar Governor Rajendra Arlekar.

"We submitted a memorandum demanding an investigation into the death of Singh by the CBI or a sitting High Court judge", Choubey told reporters upon emerging from Raj Bhavan.

The BJP delegation was accompanied by former chief minister Jitan Ram Manjhi, whose Hindustani Awam Morcha recently joined the BJP-led NDA, and Prince Raj, an MP of Rashtriya Lok Janshakti Party headed by Union minister Pashupati Kumar Paras.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)