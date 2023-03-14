New Delhi, Mar 14 (PTI) Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav skipped CBI's questioning in the land-for-jobs scam for the third time on Tuesday, officials said.

Yadav was given notice to appear for questioning on Tuesday after he did not do so on March 4 and March 11, they said.

Also Read | Anurag Thakur Questions Congress Leader Rahul Gandhi's Low Attendance in Lok Sabha.

He did not appear for questioning on the third notice for Tuesday as well, they said.

The federal agency recently questioned Yadav's father and RJD supremo Lalu Prasad and his wife Rabri Devi in Delhi and Patna respectively.

Also Read | Madhya Pradesh Assembly Elections 2023: Arvind Kejriwal Promises Free Electricity, Education and Healthcare if AAP Voted to Power in the State.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)