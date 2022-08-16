Patna (Bihar) [India], August 16 (ANI): Bihar Deputy Chief Minister and Rashtriya Janata Dal leader Tejashwi Yadav on Tuesday expressed condolences on the demise of former Bihar Minister Subhash Singh and prayed to God to provide strength to his family members.

"Received the sad news of the demise of former minister cum BJP MLA Shri Subhash Singh ji from Gopalganj Sadar. Praying to God to give his soul a place at his feet and strength to his family members to bear the loss. Om Shanti," tweeted Yadav.

Former Bihar Minister and BJP leader Subhash Singh passed away at the AIIMS Delhi on Tuesday morning.

Confirming the news development, former Bihar Minister Tarkishore Prasad, in a tweet wrote, "Heartfelt tributes to the former minister of Bihar government and MLA from Gopalganj, Subhash Singh on his death. May God give peace to his soul and strength to his bereaved family members to bear this loss. His death is an irreparable loss to the politics of Bihar and the BJP. Om Shanti."

Subash Singh was an elected member of the Bihar Legislative Assembly in 2015 from Gopalganj. (ANI)

