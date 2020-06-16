Coronavirus in India: Live Map

India News | Telangana: 3 TRS MLAs Test COVID-19 Positive Till Now

Agency News ANI| Jun 16, 2020 05:31 AM IST
Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], June 16 (ANI): A total of three MLAs from the ruling Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) have tested positive for the novel coronavirus, the State health department said on Monday.

Bigala Ganesh Gupta, the MLA representing Nizamabad Urban constituency tested positive for COVID-19 on Monday.

Three days ago Jangaon MLA, Muthireddy Yadagri Reddy, tested positive for COVID-19 and was admitted in a private hospital in Hyderabad and later shifted to his residence for home quarantine.

On Sunday, the MLA for Nizamabad Rural constituency, Bajireddy Govardhan tested positive for the novel coronavirus infection.

Their contacts are being identified and tests will be conducted accordingly, said the State health department. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)

