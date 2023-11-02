Rangareddy (Telangana) [India], November 2 (ANI): In a heart-wrenching incident, a three-year-old boy was trampled under the wheels of a schoolbus at Kuntloor in Hayathnagar, Rangareddy on Thursday morning.

Sub-Inspector of Police, Chandra Singh of the Hayathnagar Police Station said, "The deceased boy 3 years old named Pavan Harsha Kumar, came out from his house to accompany his sister near the school bus. His sister boarded the bus, but the 3-year-old boy stood near the bus door. The driver moved the bus suddenly which hit the boy and the boy went under the tyre of the bus."

Also Read | Paragliding Deaths in Himachal Pradesh: Three Paragliders Die in Seven Days in Bir-Billing, Fatalities Raise Safety Concerns.

The policeman further said that the incident took place around 7:30 am today.

"No case has been registered and a probe is on," the policeman said. (ANI)

Also Read | 7th Pay Commission: Uttar Pradesh Government Employees To Get Bonus, Dearness Allowance Ahead of Diwali.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)