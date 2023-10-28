Hyderabad, October 28: A man and his lover killed their spouses and staged their murders as a suicide and road accident death in Hyderabad. The man is a farmer by profession. Both the accused have been arrested by the cops.

According to a report in TOI, a 30-year-old man was found hanging from the ceiling fan in his house on October 9 in Suryapet. Suryapet district SP Rahul Hegde said “the main door was latched from inside and Rafi's wife Nasreen was in the bedroom with the door of the room latched from outside. It appeared as if Rafi locked his wife in the room and hanged himself in the hall.” Delhi Shocker: Husband Kills Wife in Chand Bagh on Suspicion of Illicit Love Affair; Arrested.

The cops found that there were some injury marks on the body. When the cops analysed call details of Nasreen, they found that she was speaking with B Venkanna on phone at the time of her husband's death. Kolkata Shocker: Man Kills Wife, Burns Body To Destroy Evidence in Bowbazar; Arrested.

Cops took Venkanna into custody and upon interrogation he confessed that he has been in love with Nasreen and they strangled Rafi with the help of friends, Srisailam and Madhu, on October 9 night and tried to project it as a suicide.

Venkanna also confessed to killing his wife Ramadevi on July 8 at an isolated place near Chandupatla in Suryapet and staging it as a road accident death. Madhu and Srisailam were arrested from their homes on Thursday night. Nasreen was arrested on Friday by the cops.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Oct 28, 2023 08:40 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).