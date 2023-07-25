Rangareddy (Telangana) [India], July 25 (ANI): A 33-year-old ambulance driver died after the vehicle rammed into a road divider, overturned and caught fire in Telangana's Rangareddy, the officials said on Tuesday.

According to the Station House Officer (SHO) Vanasthalipuram Jalandhar Reddy, the victim was identified as Mallesh (33).

He said that the incident took place while the ambulance was returning to the city after dropping a patient at Ibrahimpatnam.

"The accident occurred while the Ambulance was returning to Hyderabad from Ibrahimpatnam. The vehicle caught fire after it rammed into a road divider at B N Reddy Nagar junction under the Vanasthalipuram Police Station limits," said SHO Reddy.

The Official added that the fire erupted in the vehicle as the diesel tank got ruptured and fuel spilled on the road.

He also said that the victim sustained injuries after the accident and was taken to the hospital where he was declared brought dead.

There was an explosion after the incident as an oxygen cylinder kept in the ambulance blasted due to the fire, added the SHO.

Further details into the matter are awaited. (ANI)

