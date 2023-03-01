Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], March 1 (ANI): A 38-year-old man died after suffering a heart attack while playing badminton in an indoor stadium in Lallaguda police station limits, said the police.

The deceased has been identified as Shyam Yadav, added the police.

He was shifted to a local hospital but doctors declared him brought dead, as per the police.

Yadav used to practise cricket and badminton every day after work.

"According to the Lalguda Circle Inspector Madhulatha, "We have not received any authentic information from any hospital yet. There is no case registered here. The incident occurred around 7:30 PM or 8:30 PM yesterday," said Lalaguda CI, Madhulatha.

"We had reached the spot but his friends had shifted him to the hospital. Upon further enquiry, we noticed that a person fell down while playing badminton and was shifted to the hospital. He was still breathing while being taken from the spot but we do not have any information on what happened later," he added. (ANI)

