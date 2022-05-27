Hyderabad, May 27 (PTI) Telangana on Friday recorded 46 new COVID-19 cases taking the statewide tally to 7,93,090.

Also Read | Ladakh Road Accident: President Ram Nath Kovind, Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu and PM Narendra Modi Condole Loss of Lives of Soldiers in Accident.

Hyderabad reported the highest number of cases with 35.

Also Read | Smriti Irani Slams Gandhi Family, Says Chants of ‘Shri Ram’ Must Reach Them in Delhi, Amethi and Kerala.

A health department bulletin said 38 people recuperated from the infection and the cumulative number of recoveries till date was 7,88,554.

The recovery rate stood at 99.43 per cent. No fresh fatality occurred due to the infectious disease and the death toll continued to be 4,111.

The bulletin said 13,170 samples were tested on Friday. The number of active cases was 425, it said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)