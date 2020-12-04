Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], December 4 (ANI): The Anti-Corruption Bureau, Telangana State, is observing Anti Corruption Week 2020, from December 3 to 9 2020.

On this occasion, K.Srikanth, DSP City Range Il, ACB, Telangana on Thursday assembled all the officers of the Hyderabad City Range ACB and administered the pledge that they will strive hard to eradicate corruption and thereby make Telangana a corruption-free state.

Also Read | December 5 Bharat Bandh Trends on Twitter After Tribal Army Calls For Nationwide Strike in Support of Farmers’ Protest.

He also released a poster, requesting the citizens to join hands to eradicate corruption. These posters with the details of the Anti-Corruption Bureau Office, in Hyderabad City along with the telephone numbers of the DSP of the Hyderabad City Range, are being displayed at Public places and at Government Offices to create awareness.

In case of demand of bribe by any public servant, DSP has requested to contact the toll-free number of ACB i.e., 1064 for taking action as per the law. (ANI)

Also Read | Cyclone Burevi: Kerala Govt Declares Public Holiday in 5 Districts Today.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)