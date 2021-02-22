Hyderabad, Feb 22 (PTI) Telangana recorded 114 new COVID-19 cases, pushing the total caseload to 2,97,712, while the death toll rose to 1,625 with one more fatality, the state government said on Monday.

The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) accounted for the most number of cases with 24, followed by Rangareddy with 12 and Warangal Urban and Sangareddy districts with nine cases each, it said in a bulletin, providing details as of 8 PM on February 21.

The cumulative recovered cases stood at 2,94,386, while 1,701 were under treatment.

The bulletin said 14,744 samples were tested on February 21.

Cumulatively, the number of samples tested was 84,71,684.

The samples tested per million population was 2,27,611, it said.

The recovery rate in the state was 98.88 per cent, while it was 97.2 per cent in the country, it said.

The case fatality rate in the state was 0.54 per cent, while it was 1.4 per cent at the national level, it said.PTI

