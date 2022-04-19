Hyderabad, Apr 19 (PTI) Telangana on Tuesday recorded 22 new COVID-19 cases taking the tally to 7,91,672.

Hyderabad reported the highest number of cases with 12.

A Health department bulletin said 24 people recuperated from the infectious disease raising the cumulative number of recoveries till date to 7,87,374.

The recovery rate stood at 99.46 per cent.

No fresh fatality occurred due to the infection and the death toll remained at 4,111.

The bulletin said 14,339 samples were tested on Tuesday.

The number of active cases was 187, it said.

