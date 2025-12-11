Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], December 11 (ANI): Telangana IT and Industries Minister D Sridhar Babu on Wednesday said that the state aims to emerge as a national model in digital safety.

The Society for Cyberabad Security Council (SCSC), in collaboration with Cyberabad Police, organised the SCSC Conclave 2025 at HICC Hyderabad.

The conclave, themed "Securing Our Future: Collaboration, Innovation & Resilience," brought together leaders from government, law enforcement, industry and civil society to reaffirm Cyberabad's vision of becoming one of India's safest and most resilient urban regions.

D. Sridhar Babu said, "Telangana aims to emerge as a national model in digital safety. The State's long-term cyber roadmap is embedded in the Telangana Rising Vision-2047 document."

He noted that India recorded more than 265 million cyber-attacks this year, while Telangana faced over 17,000 ransomware incidents targeting key institutions and private companies. Within the Cyberabad Commissionerate alone, over ₹ 800 crore was siphoned off by cyber offenders in one year.

He stressed that cyber criminals constantly evolve, creating new challenges for enforcement. He called for a transition from traditional policing to intelligence-led, technology-enabled systems focused on preventing fraud before it occurs. He also launched the SafeStay Portal, a platform that evaluates hostels and PGs on safety parameters to protect residents across Telangana.

Shikha Goel, Director-TGCSB, highlighted that cybercrime is surging worldwide, projected to touch $11.9 trillion by 2026, underscoring the urgent need for stronger digital defences. She noted that Telangana registered over 93,000 cyber complaints with losses exceeding Rs 1,900 crore, though the State achieved a significant improvement with 49% refunds in 2025 due to faster coordination and technological intervention.

She stated that TGCSB has operationalised an AI-driven 24x7 Security Operations Centre to enhance threat detection and response capabilities. Stressing that 96 percent of breaches stem from human error, she emphasised the State's large-scale cyber awareness and capacity-building programmes. She added that TGCSB and SCSC are jointly working towards a cyber-safe Telangana through coordinated efforts, rapid victim support, and the formation of student cyber clubs to strengthen digital resilience.

Charu Sinha Addl.DGP CID, FAC Women's Safety Wing, FAC DG, highlighted the importance of strengthening women's safety, improving investigative capacity and accelerating coordinated multi-agency responses. She praised SCSC for unifying stakeholders under a shared mission of public safety.

Avinash Mohanty, Commissioner of Police, Cyberabad and Chairman, SCSC, said SCSC stands as India's strongest PPP model in public safety. He noted that its initiatives--ranging from women's safety programs to cyber awareness campaigns, traffic management projects and community outreach--showcase how collaboration enhances safety outcomes.

AV Ranganath, HYDRAA commissioner, explained HYDRAA's mandate under GO MS No. 99 (19 July 2024) and warned that unchecked encroachments could result in Hyderabad losing most of its lakes in 15-20 years. He said the agency is acting proactively by clearing lake and nala encroachments, issuing notifications, and marking boundaries to prevent violations and reduce future flood risks.

He added that HYDRAA is addressing Prajavani petitions on waterbody encroachments and has already recovered Rs 6,000 crore worth of assets from encroached areas. He urged stronger corporate participation in lake protection and rejuvenation.

Dr Gajarao Bhupal Joint Commissioner of Police, Cyberabad & Vice Chair, SCSC, focused on the growing mobility challenges of a fast-expanding metropolitan ecosystem. He underlined the need for advanced traffic solutions, smart mobility systems and unified efforts across agencies.

Laura Williams, U.S. Consul General, appreciated Telangana's significant decline in cybercrime due to proactive policing and strong collaboration between Cyberabad Police, SCSC and industry partners. She noted that women-centric programs like the SHE Shuttle create safer workplaces and that SCSC's initiatives have strengthened trust and security for U.S. companies in Telangana.

Amala Akkineni highlighted the uniqueness of SCSC's collaboration model and stressed the importance of Suraksha Kavach School Safety Clubs in integrating safety into daily learning for children navigating both physical and digital environments.

The Conclave hosted a series of high-impact panel discussions featuring experts from law enforcement, industry, academia and global organisations. The cybersecurity panel examined deepfakes, online harassment and emerging digital threats, offering insights into victim support and preventive frameworks.

A road safety and smart mobility discussion highlighted traffic decongestion models, mobility innovations and coordinated metropolitan planning. The healthcare safety panel addressed emergency preparedness, clinical safety and medical infrastructure challenges. Another discussion on physical safety explored technology-enabled surveillance, enterprise security and large-scale event safety. The disaster management session focused on rapid response systems, resilience planning and inter-departmental coordination. These panels collectively reflected SCSC's commitment to multi-dimensional, future-ready safety solutions.

The conclave honoured contributors to She Shuttle, Sankalp, Roshni, Traffic Marshals, CSR partners and ecosystem collaborators.

The evening concluded with a leadership dialogue featuring Cyberabad CP Avinash Mohanty, IPS, SCSC General Secretary Ramesh Kaza, SCSC CEO Naved Khan, followed by a cultural performance and a Vote of Thanks by Vanitha Datla.

The event was graced by Balanagar DCP Suresh Kumar, Madhapur DCP Ritiraj, Rajendranagar DCP Yogesh Goutham, SOT DCP Shoban Kumar, DCP Crimes Muthyam Reddy, SB DCP & i/C Cyber Crimes DCP Sudheendra, ADCPs, SCSC team and others participated. (ANI)

