Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], April 4 (ANI): Exam question papers 'leak' continues in Telangana with another SSC paper allegedly being leaked on WhatsApp.

According to District Educational Officer D Vasanthi, a complaint has been filed in connection with the leakage of the paper.

The SSC exam paper in the second language Hindi was allegedly leaked at an exam centre in Warangal.

D Vasanthi further said that it has not been clear yet whether it was Warangal Commissionerate limits from where the paper got leaked.

"We received information that SSC paper two got leaked and it is viral on social media. It is yet to be known from which centre and at what time the paper got leaked. A complaint has been filed and a probe is on," D Vasanthi said while talking to ANI.

Warangal Commissioner of Police AV Ranganath said that the police are making an inquiry into the matter.

"There is a rumour that the Hindi paper in today's exam has been leaked in Warangal Commissionerate limits. We are making an inquiry into it. After the commencement of the exam, Hindi's paper of today's SSC exam has come out and we are making a verification as to whether that has happened in Warangal Commissionerate limits or elsewhere," Ranganath told ANI.

Following allegations of the SSC Public Examination Hindi question paper leak in the erstwhile Warangal district, the School Education department has called for a detailed report from the officials concerned.

On Monday, amid the Telangana State Public Service Commission Group-1 paper leak, another paper leak case has been reported in the state, where the class 10 Telugu question paper of the School of Secondary School Certificate (SSC) examination was allegedly leaked on Whatsapp.

Two teachers were arrested by the Vikarabad police over an SSC Telugu paper leak on Monday.

TSPSC on March 15 cancelled the Assistant Engineers (AE) exam held on March 5, following allegations of the question paper leak.

However, the continuous paper leak in the state has brought severe criticism from the opposition with Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) state President Bandi Sanjay demining Education Minister Sabitha Indra Reddy's resignation.

Reacting strongly to the reports of the question paper leak of Telugu subject in Class 10 examinations, Sanjay, in a statement, charged the Telangana government of failing to conduct even Class 10 examinations in a fool-proof manner without giving scope for any leakage of question papers.

Holding the K Chandrasekhar Rao government responsible for the question paper leak, he said it was unfortunate that such leakage of question papers had become routine during the KCR regime.

"It is shameful on the part of the KCR government to continue despite the fact that it cannot conduct even Class 10 examinations properly, which proved to be a curse for the students," he said.

The NSUI activists tried to lay siege to the SSC board office in Hyderabad on Monda over the issue.

Following the paper leaks, leaders and cadre of the National Students Union of India staged a protest at the SSC board in Hyderabad against the state government.The NSUI activists demand a detailed probe into the matter.

Congress had filed a case in the High Court and also filed a complaint with the ED officials.

Various student groups also held several protests in the state, especially in front of the TSPSC office in Hyderabad. (ANI)

