India News | Telangana: Anti-Congress Posters Come Up in Nizamabad Ahead of Rahul Gandhi's Visit

Get latest articles and stories on India at LatestLY. While some posters say that "Congress party killed our children", others demanded that "Congress should apologize". Some posters depicted news articles titled, "Karnataka's power woes, unemployment", "Power cuts hit Ballari's jeans industries hard".

Agency News ANI| Nov 25, 2023 06:16 PM IST
A+
A-
India News | Telangana: Anti-Congress Posters Come Up in Nizamabad Ahead of Rahul Gandhi's Visit
Anti-Congress posters come up in Nizamabad (Photo/ANI)

Nizamabad (Telangana) [India], November 25 (ANI): A week after the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) put up anti-Congress posters in Hyderabad, similar posters have now surfaced at Nizamabad in poll-bound Telangana.

The posters came on Saturday, coinciding with Congress MP Rahul Gandhi's scheduled visit to the district.

Also Read | Telangana Assembly Election 2023: 'Muslim Reservations' in State 'Unconstitutional' and Insult to Dr BR Ambedkar, Says Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath.

While some posters say that "Congress party killed our children", others demanded that "Congress should apologize". Some posters depicted news articles titled, "Karnataka's power woes, unemployment", and "Power cuts hit Ballari's jeans industries hard".

The posters had images of Rahul Gandhi and Telangana Congress chief Revanth Reddy.

Also Read | Odisha Shocker: 'Lovelorn' Youth Tries to Kidnap College Girl at Gunpoint in Balasore's Kamarda, Arrested.

The BJP had earlier put up posters mocking the Congress' six guarantees outside the Gandhi Bhawan in Hyderabad, days after the Congress released its 'Abhyas Hastam' manifesto which constituted six guarantees.

Assembly elections in Telangana will be held on November 30. The counting of votes for the Telangana Assembly will be held along with those of four other poll-bound states on December 3. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)

Comments
Agency News ANI| Nov 25, 2023 06:16 PM IST
A+
A-
India News | Telangana: Anti-Congress Posters Come Up in Nizamabad Ahead of Rahul Gandhi's Visit
Anti-Congress posters come up in Nizamabad (Photo/ANI)

Nizamabad (Telangana) [India], November 25 (ANI): A week after the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) put up anti-Congress posters in Hyderabad, similar posters have now surfaced at Nizamabad in poll-bound Telangana.

The posters came on Saturday, coinciding with Congress MP Rahul Gandhi's scheduled visit to the district.

Also Read | Telangana Assembly Election 2023: 'Muslim Reservations' in State 'Unconstitutional' and Insult to Dr BR Ambedkar, Says Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath.

While some posters say that "Congress party killed our children", others demanded that "Congress should apologize". Some posters depicted news articles titled, "Karnataka's power woes, unemployment", and "Power cuts hit Ballari's jeans industries hard".

The posters had images of Rahul Gandhi and Telangana Congress chief Revanth Reddy.

Also Read | Odisha Shocker: 'Lovelorn' Youth Tries to Kidnap College Girl at Gunpoint in Balasore's Kamarda, Arrested.

The BJP had earlier put up posters mocking the Congress' six guarantees outside the Gandhi Bhawan in Hyderabad, days after the Congress released its 'Abhyas Hastam' manifesto which constituted six guarantees.

Assembly elections in Telangana will be held on November 30. The counting of votes for the Telangana Assembly will be held along with those of four other poll-bound states on December 3. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)

Comments
Tags:
You might also like
Google Trends Google Trends
Google Trends Google Trends
Al Nassr
100K+ searches
Hardik Pandya
100K+ searches
Rajasthan Election 2023
100K+ searches
Bundesliga
20K+ searches
Himalayan 450
20K+ searches
Today's Trends
  • INR
  • USD
  • EUR
View all
City Petrol Diesel
New Delhi 96.72 89.62
Kolkata 106.03 92.76
Mumbai 106.31 94.27
Chennai 102.74 94.33
View all
Currency Price Change

Editor's Choice

Trending Topics
Coronavirus Live Map India Google TrendsCryptocurrencyNarendra ModiCoronavirus in IndiaICC World Cup 2023Virat KohliAsian Games 2023OmicronRahul GandhiLionel MessiAadhaar CardRohit Sharma