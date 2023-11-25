India News | Telangana: Anti-Congress Posters Come Up in Nizamabad Ahead of Rahul Gandhi's Visit

Anti-Congress posters come up in Nizamabad (Photo/ANI)

Nizamabad (Telangana) [India], November 25 (ANI): A week after the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) put up anti-Congress posters in Hyderabad, similar posters have now surfaced at Nizamabad in poll-bound Telangana.

The posters came on Saturday, coinciding with Congress MP Rahul Gandhi's scheduled visit to the district.

While some posters say that "Congress party killed our children", others demanded that "Congress should apologize". Some posters depicted news articles titled, "Karnataka's power woes, unemployment", and "Power cuts hit Ballari's jeans industries hard".

The posters had images of Rahul Gandhi and Telangana Congress chief Revanth Reddy.

The BJP had earlier put up posters mocking the Congress' six guarantees outside the Gandhi Bhawan in Hyderabad, days after the Congress released its 'Abhyas Hastam' manifesto which constituted six guarantees.

Assembly elections in Telangana will be held on November 30. The counting of votes for the Telangana Assembly will be held along with those of four other poll-bound states on December 3. (ANI)

