Hyderabad, Apr 6 (PTI) Telangana BJP president Bandi Sanjay Kumar, who was arrested in a case related to class X question paper leak, has moved a bail application in a Warangal court which would hear it on Thursday, an advocate said.

Sanjay Kumar, a Lok Sabha MP from Karimnagar constituency, was picked up by a team of police past midnight on Tuesday from his residence in Karimnagar city and was initially put under preventive arrest, triggering protests by his party workers.

"A bail application was moved last night in a Warangal Court. It is expected to be heard today. Also, there was a habeas corpus petition filed in the Telangana High Court. That also would come up for hearing today," BJP leader and advocate Rachana Reddy told PTI.

Amid midnight drama, Sanjay was arrested by police on Wednesday after he was named as the prime accused by the city police in connection with the case of malpractice after a question paper of Standard 10 (SSC) board examination surfaced on groups of an instant messaging app. He was produced in a local court in the evening in Warangal.

According to Warangal Police Commissioner AV Ranganath, Sanjay Kumar conspired with an intention to create rumours and provoke breach of peace of the ongoingC public examination in Telangana state after images of two question papers surfaced in social media, to defame the government for the circulation to create fear among students and their parents thereby to defame the duly elected state government.

The BJP President's arrest was unconstitutional and illegal and it will prove to be the last nail in the coffin of Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao's repressive regime, the party's national general secretary and Telangana in-charge Tarun Chugh had said.

