Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], July 21 (ANI): Telangana Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Thursday condemned the ruling party Bharat Rashtra Samithi's (BRS) move to give Rs 1 lakh financial assistance to minorities and alleged the party of appeasement politics.

Responding to Telangana Finance Minister Harish Rao's statement that Rs 1 lakh financial assistance will be given to minorities, BJP leader Ramchander Rao told ANI, "Harish Rao, a minister of Telangana state, has stated that even the Muslim community people will be given Rs 1 lakhs as it is being given to the backward classes of some vocational communities. BJP condemns such type of appeasement policies by the BRS government. It is nothing but vote bank politics. It is ok to give Rs.1 lakh to any persons belonging to a professionally backward class or those who are in different vocations like carpentry, ironwork and others. But giving it to the Muslim community at the request of Mahmood Ali shows that this government wants to spend the public money for its appeasement policy and vote bank politics."

Also Read | Germany: Suspected Lioness on the Loose Outside Berlin.

He further said that giving public money to a particular community only as a vote bank politics is condemned.

"BJP is not against the development of any community as such but, such type of appeasement? This is the highest form of amusement. Giving public money to a particular community, only as a vote bank politics is condemned. BJP will oppose such a move by the BRS government in Telangana", he said. (ANI)

Also Read | Nagaland: All Seven NCP MLAs in State Extend Support to Faction Led by Maharashtra Deputy CM Ajit Pawar.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)