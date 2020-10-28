Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], October 28 (ANI): The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Tuesday gave a representation to the State Chief Election Officer (CEO) demanding a CBI Probe and deployment of central forces for a free and fair election in Dubbaka by-polls.

BJP National Secretary Indrasena Reddy said, "The state government totally misused the Police and Revenue officials as well. The police have conducted the raid under the guise of instructions by the Revenue officials. The Telangana State Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao and Finance Minister T Harish Rao are of the same district. The concerned police commissioner of Siddipet is regularly in contact with them, and the commissioner is doing favour by misusing his official position."

"We have submitted a memorandum to Chief Electoral Officer requesting to take immediate action against Telangana State Police for harassment of BJP candidate, his family members, relatives and star campaigners including State President and other on account of Dubbaka Assembly by-election, registering false FIRs, implicating innocent party workers," he added.

He further said: "We also request for CBI investigation on the incident that took place on October 26, 2020. We demand the deployment of central forces at the Dubbaka Assembly by-election for the conduct of a free and fair election." (ANI)

