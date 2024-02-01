Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], February 1 (ANI): The BJP's Telangana unit will hold a state-level meeting on February 2 to discuss the preparations for the upcoming Lok Sabha election, Union Minister G Kishan Reddy said.

G Kishan Reddy, who is also the Telangana BJP chief said that his party will get double-digit Lok Sabha seats in the state in the coming election.

"BJP's state-level meeting will be held on February 2 for the upcoming elections. A roadmap will be prepared for the upcoming elections. I have full faith that we will be getting double-digit seats," Kishan Reddy told ANI.

Kishan Reddy accused the Revanth Reddy government of weakening local self-government in the state.

"The tenure of Sarpanchs in Telangana State is coming to an end. The Revanth government's plan to govern with special officers is completely unconstitutional. Against the 73rd Constitutional Amendment. The present Sarpanchs should continue till the next elections are held," Kishan Reddy posted on X.

Meanwhile, earlier this week, Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy hit out at Bharatiya Janata Party and Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS), accusing them of collusion while claiming that only Congress can defeat the BJP.

"BJP and BRS are colluding. Narendra Modi should be removed. The BJP government has become a danger. Voting for BRS is like putting it in Musi (river). KCR is not just sleeping silently; he is holding talks with Modi," CM Reddy said on Tuesday.

Reddy stressed the pivotal role of the Congress party in combating the BJP's divisive politics, asserting that only the Congress can effectively challenge the BJP's dominance in Telangana.

"Congress has an ideology and leadership. Congress is fully fighting against the BJP. Only Congress can defeat the BJP. Rahul has done one Bharat Jodo for this. Now he is doing another," he said.

"If KTR is questioning us, then we should understand his intentions," the Chief Minister said.

He expressed confidence in Congress securing victory in all 17 parliamentary seats in the upcoming elections.

"We will finalise by February 15 all candidates in Telangana. We are expecting 17 out of 17 seats. Everyone is filing nominations. Everyone is our competition. BRS and BJP are one party; they are one unit. We do not see any difference between the BJP and BRS," CM Reddy said.

"We have passed a resolution that Sonia Gandhi should contest in Telangana. We still stand by it," he added.CM Reddy expressed openness to dialogue with opposition leaders, including KTR and Harish Rao, to address public grievances and concerns.

"We will give appointments to any MLAs, including KTR, Harish Rao, or anyone else, to talk about people's problems," he said.

The Chief Minister further conveyed the intent to pass a resolution for a Backward Class (BC) census.

"We will soon pass a resolution in the Assembly for the BC census," he said. (ANI)

