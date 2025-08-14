Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], August 14 (ANI): Telangana state BJP President N Ramchander Rao welcomed the Supreme Court's decision to transfer the probe of the murder case of a lawyer couple in the state to CBI and reiterated the demand to introduce the "Advocate Protection Act".

The apex court on Tuesday transferred the investigation into the 2021 daylight murder of advocate couple Gattu Vaman Rao and his wife, P V Nagamani, in Peddapalli district.

Also Read | Independence Day 2025: President Droupadi Murmu To Address Nation Today on Eve of 79th I-Day.

The BJP party chief, in a statement issued here on Wednesday, said the verdict is a clear indication of the growing public distrust in the state investigating agencies, and the Apex Court decision would strengthen public faith in the judicial system, besides serving as a strong warning to those who indulge in such attacks on lawyers.

The murder of the lawyer couple had raised questions about the safety of lawyers in the state, and a CBI inquiry would bring out the facts of the case and ensure that the perpetrators get strict punishment, he said.

Also Read | Fact Check: Did EC Overlook 50 'Sons' of a Single Man in Varanasi? Congress' Claim Is Misleading, Ram Janaki Math Saints Reveal the Truth.

Rao said as a former MLC, he had repeatedly demanded that the state government bring the Advocate Protection Act to protect lawyers. But his demand was ignored by the previous government.

Urging the Congress government to fulfil its election manifesto promise, Rao demanded that it introduce the Advocate Protection Act in the next assembly session. He further stated that such a law is essential to prevent attacks on lawyers.

The BJP chief stated that it was the government's responsibility to protect the legal community, and his party would continue to fight for justice, dignity, and security for lawyers.

Gattu Vaman Rao and PV Nagamani were killed in broad daylight on February 17, 2021, on the Manthani-Peddapalli highway in Peddapalli district. The attackers hacked them to death after intercepting their car while they were returning from a court case in Manthani. They had filed several Public Interest Litigations (PILs) against the sand mafia and in custodial death cases. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)