Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], September 26 (ANI): A private travel bus caught fire near the SR Metro station in Hyderabad on Thursday night, but all 35 passengers on board were safely evacuated, as per the fire official.

Three fire vehicles quickly controlled the blaze, and no casualties were reported.

According to a statement from fire official, a private travel bus caught fire near the SR Metro station last night due to mechanical sparks.

Fire engines from Jubilee Hills, Sanath Nagar, and Secretariat quickly responded to the incident, reached the spot and personnel controlled the fire.

All 35 passengers on board were safely evacuated, and no casualties were reported. (ANI)

