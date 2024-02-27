Siddipet (Telangana) [India], February 27 (ANI): Clashes erupted between the workers of the Bharatiya Janata Party and the Congress party in Telangana's Siddipet on Tuesday.

Tensions prevailed during the Prajahita Yatra taken out by BJP MP Bandi Sanjay.

According to the BJP, Congress goons attacked the Prahahita Yatra when it entered the Siddipet district.

Allegedly the Congress leaders tried to stop the Prajahita Yatra with sticks. The BJP MP Bandi Sanjay continued his yatra amid heavy police security in the Husnabad constituency.

The Bandi Sanjay team also shared a video of people (Congress workers) throwing stones during the Prajahita Yatra.

Bandi Sanjay spoke to the Media and took a dig at Congress MLA from Husnabad constituency, Ponnam Prabhakar, "If I lose in this election, I will take political retirement but if the congress party candidate loses in this election will she (Ponnam Prabhakar) do the same."

Further warning the Congress party, Bandi Sanjay said, "I had respect and love for you, but you are thinking it's cowardness. I am not a coward. If you show arrogance like the BRS party, people will show their anger like they did to BRS. The Husnabad is a very peaceful place but they are trying to instigate and create law and order situation."

On February 11, BJP's Telangana unit announced the 'Vijaya Sankalpa Yatra' that will cover five regions in the state ahead of the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

The yatra commenced on February 20 and will culminate on March 1, the BJP said.

The yatras in the five regions were designed in such a manner that the routes of all five segments would end up in Hyderabad, the capital of the state.

Meanwhile, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Bandi Sanjay Kumar commenced his 'Prajahita Yatra' from Medipalli in the Jagtial district.

Before commencing his yatra, the BJP leader visited the Kondagattu Anjaneya Swamy Temple to offer prayers. (ANI)

