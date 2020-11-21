Hyderabad, Nov 21 (PTI) Telangana reported 925 fresh coronavirus cases, taking the tally to over 2.62 lakh while three related fatalities pushed the toll to 1,426.

Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) accounted for the most number of cases with 161, followed by Medchal Malkajgiri 91 and Rangareddy 75, a government bulletin said on Saturday providing details as of 8 pm on November 20.

As many as 12,070 patients are under treatment and over 40,000 samples were tested on November 20.

Cumulatively, nearly 51 lakh samples have been tested so far.

The samples tested per million population was 1.36 lakh, the bulletin said.

The case fatality rate in the state was 0.54 per cent, while it was 1.5 per cent at the national level.

The recovery rate in Telangana was 94.86 per cent, while it was 93.6 per cent in the country.

