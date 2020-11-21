After Purvanchal Expressway and Bundelkhand Expressway, Uttar Pradesh has chalked out a massive plan to construct Rs 36410 crore 'Ganga Expressway' from Meerut to Prayagraj . Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has directed the concerned departments to work in 'mission mode' to bring this mega project to ground.

The foundation stone of 594 kms long six-lane 'Ganga Expressway', expandable to 8-lane, will be laid in June 2012 and 90 percent of the land acquisition should be completed by then, the CM Yogi further directed while reviewing the preparations for the construction of this greenfield project. Even as the work of Purvanchal Expressway and Bundelkhand Expressway is already in progress, this expressway will add new chapter in the road connectivity of Uttar Pradesh. Yogi Adityanath Announces 5% Reservation for Ex-Servicemen in Group B Posts.

Out of total cost, Rs 9255 crore is estimated to be spent towards acquisition while Rs 22145 crore will go to civil works. It will pass through twelve districts Meerut, Bulandshahr, Hapur, Amroha, Sambhal, Badaun, Shahjahanpur, Hardoi, , Unnao, Raebareli, Pratapgarh and Prayagraj.

The CM has asked to set up industrial areas in all these districts saying the infrastructure development has been one of the top priorities of his government.

Uttar Pradesh Expressway Industrial Development Authority (UPEIDA) Chairman Awanish Kumar Awasthi said that the survey of every village in the Western UP has been done and a comprehensive action plan is ready.

For the funding, the state government has received some foreign proposals also besides offers from banks. All options are in the process of being examined.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 21, 2020 09:49 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).