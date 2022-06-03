Hyderabad, Jun 3 (PTI) Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao on Friday expressed grief over the death of Hyderabad residents in a ghastly road accident in Karnataka and announced ex-gratia payment to the victims' next of kin.

Rao asked state Health Minister T Harish Rao and Animal Husbandry Minister T Srinivas Yadav to supervise steps to provide medical treatment to those injured in the accident and to transport the bodies to Hyderabad, an official release said.

The Chief Minister announced ex-gratia of Rs 3 lakh to the next of kin of those from Telangana who died in the accident and Rs 50,000 to the injured.

Rao directed state Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar to take steps in this regard.

Seven people were charred to death after a private bus collided with a goods vehicle near Kamalapura town in Kalaburagi district of Karnataka during the early hours on Friday, police said.

The fire broke out after the bus, carrying 32 passengers from Goa to Hyderabad, hit the goods-laden tempo and overturned upon impact. Twelve people escaped with minor injuries.

