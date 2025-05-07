Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], May 7 (ANI): Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy chaired a review meeting on Wednesday and issued orders for the detention of Pakistani and Bangladeshi nationals who are residing illegally in the state.

According to the Chief Minister's Office (CMO), CM Revanth Reddy has issued orders to police officials to detain Pakistani and Bangladeshi nationals who are residing illegally. Additionally, leaves of the employees of all departments who engage in emergency services have been cancelled.

Earlier in the day, in a significant civil defence preparedness move, authorities conducted a comprehensive emergency mock drill in the Golconda area of Hyderabad as part of a nationwide initiative to enhance readiness against emerging threats.

The exercise, held at Evelon Apartment, saw enthusiastic participation from a large number of residents who were trained on how to respond calmly and effectively in emergency situations.

The drill was conducted in collaboration with multiple agencies, including the Fire Department, National Cadet Corps (NCC), State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), medical teams, police, and electricity department officials.

These teams demonstrated various emergency procedures, including evacuation, first aid, and safety protocols, ensuring that residents were equipped with essential knowledge for handling potential threats.

Amid escalating tensions with Pakistan, full-scale civil defence mock drills are being held across the country on Wednesday to assess India's preparedness for emergency response.

This comes a day after the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) instructed all states and union territories to carry out the drills to evaluate their preparedness against "new and complex threats."

The drills are being carried out across major cities, including Delhi, Mumbai, Pune, Bengaluru, Gwalior, and Jaipur, focusing on evaluating local response capabilities to security challenges.

Twenty-six people were killed in the April 22 terror attack at Pahalgam in Jammu and Kashmir. The government had said that the perpetrators would face severe punishment.

Soon after the focused strikes on terrorists and terrorist infrastructures as part of Operation Sindoor, National Security Advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval spoke with his counterparts from the United States, Japan and several other countries and briefed them about India's "measured, non-escalatory" action, sources said.

Addressing a media briefing today on Operation Sindoor in which terror camps were targeted, Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri said Indian intelligence agencies have been monitoring terrorist activities and raised concerns regarding more terrorist attacks in India.

Some videos of the strikes destroying terror camps were also shown at the briefing held in the national capital today. (ANI)

