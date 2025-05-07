Jaipur, May 7: Three people died and eight others were injured when a three-storey commercial building collapsed on Wednesday in Rajasthan's Bikaner, police said, adding that more people could be trapped under the rubble. Kotwali SHO Jasveer Kumar said a gas cylinder blast could have caused the building collapse but only a probe can confirm it.

The deceased have been identified as Salman, Sachin and Mohammad Aslam. One of them had a shop in the building and the other two were workers, he said. Jaipur Building Collapse: Multi-Story Building Collapses in Rajasthan Capital After Heavy Rains, Shocking Video Surfaces.

The injured have been admitted to the hospital for treatment. There is still a possibility of some people being buried under the debris, he said.

