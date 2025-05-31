Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], May 31 (ANI): Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy held a review on Saturday of the development and management of cow shelters in the state to provide care and protection for cattle, according to a release.

In the meeting attended by top officials, the Chief Minister ordered the authorities to constitute a Committee for the establishment of cow shelters and also come up with an action plan within a stipulated time.

The CM emphasised that cow shelters should be established to facilitate cow protection and management.

In the first phase, he suggested establishing the cow shelters in the premises of the veterinary universities, colleges, agricultural universities and temples in the state. The officials have been asked to identify suitable lands.

The CM also suggested that cow shelters should be established on a sprawling 50 acres of land with grazing and free roaming facilities without cattle congestion.

Instructing the officials to prepare a comprehensive plan to establish cow shelters with state-of-the-art facilities, CM Revanth Reddy said that the active involvement of charitable organisations in the management and protection of the cows should also be examined.

The CM wants the plans to be prepared with full budget estimates for the construction, management and care of cow shelters.

The Chief Minister also reviewed various designs for cow shelters to be set up in MK Palli in the Moinabad mandal of Rangareddy district and suggested some changes in the designs

Officials were instructed to finalise the designs of cow shelters within four to five days.

CM Principal Secretaries V Seshadri, Srinivasa Raju, CM Secretary Manicka Raj, CM Special Secretary Ajith Reddy, Special Chief Secretary Savyasachi Ghosh, HMDA Commissioner Sarfaraz Ahmed, Animal Husbandry Department Director B Gopi, Rangareddy District Collector Narayana Reddy, and officials from various departments are present. (ANI)

