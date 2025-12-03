New Delhi [India], December 3 (ANI): Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Wednesday invited Prime Minister Narendra Modi to the Telangana Rising Global Summit to be held on December 8 and 9 at the Bharat Future City.

Accompanied by Deputy Chief Minister Bhatti Vikramarka Mallu, the Chief Minister met with the Prime Minister in the Parliament and extended an invitation to the global summit. The CM also presented the logo of the Global Summit to PM Modi.

During the meeting, CM Revanth Reddy briefed the Prime Minister about the main objective of the Global Summit to attract global investments and the display of the vision to bolster the state economy by strengthening each sector.

The CM informed the PM that the State Government has set the target of a 3 trillion US dollar economy by 2047, in line with the goals set under Viksit Bharat 2047 by the Union Government.

"Telangana Rising 2047 Vision Document has been prepared to analyse the growth goals and future plans of all sectors", the CM said. The vision document, which is being unveiled at the summit, has been prepared in consultation with NITI Aayog and brainstorming with the experts in various sectors.

Appealing to the Prime Minister to provide adequate support to the development works which are being undertaken as part of the Telangana Rising Vision, CM Revanth Reddy requested to approve all the pending projects.

The CM brought to the attention of PM Modi the pending approval of the second phase of the Hyderabad Metro Rail project. The state government has already submitted proposals for the expansion of the total length of 162.5 km to the Centre, the Chief Minister said, requesting the PM to approve the project, which is estimated to cost Rs. 43,848 crore, as a joint venture between the central and state governments.

The CM urged the approval of the northern part of the Hyderabad Regional Ring Road and granted financial approval for the construction of the southern part. The proposed Regional Ring Rail project along the Regional Ring Road was also discussed during the meeting between the CM and the PM.

The centre's assistance for the construction of a 12-lane Greenfield Expressway from Hyderabad to Bandar Port via Amaravati and a Greenfield Expressway to develop the Hyderabad to Bangalore High Speed Corridor was also mentioned in a memorandum submitted to the prime minister.

The proposals for the construction of a four-lane elevated corridor from Mannanur to Srisailam via the Tiger Reserve to ensure uninterrupted transport facilities from Hyderabad to the Srisailam shrine were also among the plethora of demands. (ANI)

