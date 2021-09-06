New Delhi [India], September 6 (ANI): Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao on Monday met Union Minister Nitin Gadkari and discussed various developmental projects for the state.

Issues like the development of 340 kilometres long expressway around Hyderabad City, Hyderabad-Vijayawada section of NH 65, development of state roads under Central Road and Infrastructure Fund were discussed.

In a letter, the Chief Minister wrote to Gadkari, "Earlier, one of the subjects discussed was the development of a 340 Km long Expressway around Hyderabad city in Telangana State. In this regard, I thank you for sanctioning the Northern Part of Expressway i.e. Sangareddy-Galwel-Choutuppal section (158 Km) under Bharatmala Pariyogana. The alignment of the proposed Expressway was proposed in the year 2018. However, during the past three years, certain development works have been taken up by State Government Galwel Ring Road and Baswapur Reservoir as part of Kaleswaram Lift Irrigation scheme. Keeping these developments in view, we have suggested some modifications to NHAI in the alignment from Gajwel to Yadadri and the same may please be considered and accepted."

The Chief Minister also apprised the Union Minister for Road, Transport and Highways about the Hyderabad-Vijayawada section of NH 65 that was four-laned in the year 2012 under the Build-Operate-Transfer (BOT) model of toll. "As per the agreement with the concessionaire, M/s GMR Hyd-V Expressways Ltd, the six laning of this high traffic corridor is to be completed by April 2024. As per the State PWD reports, the present traffic on this highway is more than 40,000 passenger car units (PCUS)," he said.

"However, it is learnt that the concessionaire has raised a dispute and not showing any inclination to take up Six Laning. It is requested to kindly look into the above matter and help in taking up Six Laning of this very important corridor, which is a vital link between the capitals of two Telugu States," he added.

Further, Rao informed Gadkari that Telangana Government had submitted proposals for the development of State Roads under the Central Road and Infrastructure Fund (CRIF) to the Government of India for the year 2021 for an outlay of Rs 744 crore. "The proposals were finalized after duly considering VIP references received from the Members of Parliament as per their priority. The Centre is allocating only around Rs 250 crore (approximately) per year to Telangana State under CRIF," he said.

Telangana Chief Minister requested to sanction the pending CRIF proposals and increase the allocation of funds under CRIF to complete the approved road projects under CRIF within two financial years (i.e. 2021-22 and 2022-23). (ANI)

