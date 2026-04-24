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Agency News Agency News India News | Telangana CM Offers Condolences as RTC Driver Dies by Suicide Amid Strike Get latest articles and stories on India at LatestLY. Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy on Friday expressed condolences over the demise of the Road Transport Corporation driver, who set himself on fire during a strike.

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], April 24 (ANI): Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy on Friday expressed condolences over the demise of the Road Transport Corporation driver, who set himself on fire during a strike.

According to a statement from Telangana CMO, Reddy assured assistance to the deceased driver Shankar Goud's family and said that the government is holding discussions with the TGRTC employees to resolve their issues.

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"Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy has expressed profound shock over the tragic death of RTC driver Kol Shankar Goud. He assured that the government will stand by Shankar Goud's family as a pillar of support and provide all necessary assistance on behalf of the government. He prayed for peace to the departed soul of Shankar Goud and for courage and strength to his family members. He conveyed deep sorrow, stating that a decision taken in a moment of fleeting anger has plunged that family into an ocean of grief. He informed that the government is holding discussions with RTC workers and will make sincere efforts to resolve their issues," Telangana CMO posted on X.

According to Warangal Police, the bus driver had set himself on fire at the Narsampet bus depot in Warangal district.

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This comes amid an RTC employees' strike in Telangana and has raised 32 demands. Telangana Transport Minister Ponnam Prabhakar said that the government is ready to agree to 29 of the 32 demands.

On Thursday, the state cabinet also appealed to the RTC employees to call off their strike, inviting the unions for discussions.

Telangana CMO stated, "The State Cabinet has appealed to RTC employees to call off their strike. It has conveyed that the government is committed with a clear intent to resolve the employees' issues through discussions. It has invited the unions to come for talks. Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy has directed the team of ministers, led by Deputy Chief Minister Bhatti Mallu, to hold discussions tomorrow (Friday) with representatives of the unions."

"In the Cabinet meeting held under the chairmanship of the Chief Minister at Dr BR Ambedkar State Secretariat, there was an extensive discussion on the RTC employees' strike. The Chief Minister suggested in the meeting that the government is positively inclined toward the employees' issues and that discussions should be held with the unions," the CMO statement read. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)