New Delhi, Jan 4 (PTI) Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Thursday met Union Home Minister Amit Shah here and discussed pending issues related to the state.

He also called on Urban Affairs Minister Hardeep Singh Puri and Jal Shakti Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat.

Also Read | Rajasthan: Couple Die of Suffocation Due to Burning Firewood in Room in Kota.

Sources in the Telangana government said the chief minister discussed various pending projects of the state with the three central ministers.

The chief minister was in the national capital to attend a meeting of the All India Congress Committee to discuss the strategy for the upcoming Lok Sabha polls, seat-sharing with INDIA bloc parties and preparations for the Rahul Gandhi-led Manipur-to-Maharashtra Bharat Nyay Yatra that begins on January 14.

Also Read | Supreme Court Junks Plea of Indian National Nikhil Gupta Detained in Czech Republic for Foiled Plot To Kill Sikh Separatist Gurpatwant Singh Pannun in US.

Reddy will fly back to Hyderabad on Friday.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)