Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], May 7 (ANI): Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy on Wednesday said he stands firmly with the armed forces, following the reported strikes on terror facilities in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK).

"As an Indian citizen first, standing strongly with our armed forces. The strikes against terror factories in Pakistan & PoK make us proud. Let us make this a moment for national solidarity and unity, and all of us speak in one voice - Jai Hind!" he posted on X.

Also Read | Unnatural Sex by Husband With Wife Without Her Consent Not Rape but Punishable Under Section 377: Allahabad High Court.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said that "the world must show zero tolerance for terrorism."

In a post shared on X, Jaishankar stated, "The world must show zero tolerance for terrorism. Operation Sindoor."

Also Read | Operation Sindoor: PM Narendra Modi Closely Monitored Progress of India's Precision Strike at Terror Hotbeds in Pakistan Throughout the Night, Remained in Constant Touch With Security Advisors and Military Commanders.

"Operation Sindoor," which targeted nine terrorist camps in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir.India's Ministry of Defence was in direct response to the terrorist attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam on April 22 that killed 25 Indian nationals and one Nepali citizen and injured several others.

This marks New Delhi's most significant military action within Pakistani territory in over five decades. The strikes were carried out to avenge the Pahalgam Terror attack victims and to eliminate Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) and Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) leaders involved in planning and executing terrorist attacks in India.

Indian Armed Forces successfully struck nine terror targets, four in Pakistan, including Bahawalpur, Muridke, and Sialkot, and five in Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir (PoJK), using special precision munitions in a coordinated operation, sources told ANI. The operation was jointly carried out by the Indian Army, Navy, and Air Force, with the mobilisation of assets and troops.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi was constantly monitoring Operation Sindoor throughout the night, sources confirmed to ANI. The strikes on all nine targets were successful, sources further revealed. The Indian forces selected the locations to target top Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) and Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) leaders involved in sponsoring terrorist activities in India. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)