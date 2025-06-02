Hyderabad (Telangana) [India] June 2 (ANI): Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy, on the occasion of Telangana Formation Day, paid a floral tribute to Telangana Martyrs at the Martyrs Memorial at Gun Park.

Chief Minister Revanth Reddy also extended wishes on the state formation day via X post, wrote, "For the aspirations of the martyrs... For the aspirations of the people... For the welfare of the poor... For the dreams of farmers... For the economic self-reliance of girls... For the golden future of the youth... For the vision of Telangana Rising... On this auspicious day... Let us renew our commitment. Happy Formation Day to the people of the state."

Meanwhile, marking Telangana's 11th Formation Day, President Droupadi Murmu led the nation in extending warm greetings to its people, praising its rich cultural legacy and dynamic growth story.

In a message shared on social media, the President lauded Telangana's journey as a young state swiftly emerging as a hub of cultural pride and economic progress.

In a post on X, the President of India wrote, "Warm greetings to the people of Telangana on Statehood Day! This young State has a rich cultural heritage and a vibrant modern ecosystem of economic and technological development. I wish that the people of Telangana march ahead on the path of progress and prosperity."

PM Modi also extended wishes and wrote, "Greetings to the wonderful people of Telangana on their Statehood Day. The state is known for making innumerable contributions to national progress. Over the last decade, the NDA Government has undertaken many measures to boost 'Ease of Living' for the people of the state. May the people of the state be blessed with success and prosperity."

Union Home Minister Amit Shah also shared his message in both English and Telugu, celebrating Telangana's cultural richness and the hardworking spirit of its people.

In a post on X, Union Minister Shah wrote," On Telangana statehood day, warm greetings to our brothers and sisters of the state. With its rich culture, heritage, and hardworking people, Telangana shines brightly on India's ethno-cultural map. May the state reach new heights of prosperity."

He added, "On the occasion of Telangana State Formation Day. Hearty greetings to my Telangana sisters and brothers. I am confident that Telangana State, which is adorned with high culture, traditions, and hardworking people, will shine brightly on India's cultural map and scale the highest peaks in its development path in the coming days.

Telangana celebrates its 11th Formation Day. The state was officially formed on 2 June 2014. Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS), now Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS), chief K Chandrashekar Rao was elected as the state's first Chief Minister, following elections in which the party secured a majority. (ANI)

