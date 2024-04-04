Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], April 3 (ANI): Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy on Wednesday expressed shock over the accident that took place due to the explosion of the reactor at the pharma company SB Organics Industry near Chandapur, Hatnura Mandal of Sangareddy District of the state.

"After learning the details from the officials, he ordered to take immediate relief measures and provide better medical assistance to those injured in the accident. Condolences to the families of those who died in the accident," the CMO posted on X.

Also Read | Sanjay Nirupam Expelled: Congress Expels Maharashtra Leader for Six Years for Indiscipline, Making Anti-Party Statements.

The explosion and simultaneous fire at the pharma company occurred on Wednesday.

According to Srinivas, District Fire officer, Sangareddy, "We have recovered 4 bodies. We are in the firefighting operations and around 10 persons might be injured. The incident occured due to the explosion at a Pharma Industry in Handnoor mandal, Sangareddy. Four fire tenders reached the spot and doused the fire."

Also Read | Arvind Kejriwal Will Not Resign, Says Sanjay Singh; Meets Delhi CM's Wife After Release From Jail (Watch Video).

He further said that they have recovered the dead bodies and the fire might regenerate due to chemicals, so they are on alert with the foam and fire extinguishers.

Earlier, a fire broke out owing to a blast at SB Organics Limited at Chandur village of Sangareddy district on Wednesday. Five people were seriously injured in this incident, police officials said.

Fire tenders reached the spot and controlled the fire. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)