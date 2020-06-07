India News | Telangana CM to Hold Review Meeting on COVID-19

Hyderabad, June 7 (PTI) Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao will hold a meeting on Monday to review the measures taken for containment of coronavirus, implementation of the lockdown in the state and other related issues. The meeting is scheduled to be held at 4.30 PM on June 8 to discuss matters pertaining to COVID-19 and decisions will be taken accordingly, an official release said.

Health Minister E Rajender, senior officials will take part in the meet.

Telangana has been witnessing a major surge in COVID-19 cases, with more than 200 fresh cases being reported on Saturday alone, taking the tally of positive cases in the state to 3,496.

On May 31, the state government had extended the lockdown in containment zones till June 30 even as it lifted the restrictions on inter-state movement of people.

Rao will also hold another review meeting tomorrow at 2 PM to take a call on the conduct of class 10 board examinations.

Education Minister Sabitha Indra Reddy and other officials will participate in it, another release added. PTI

