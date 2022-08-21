Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], August 21 (ANI): Ahead of the bye-election, Congress kick-started its door-to-door campaign in the Munugode constituency in Telangana on Saturday.

Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) president and Congress MP A Revanth Reddy told ANI, "Today, in the name of Rajivjayanti, we have started the Mana Munugode Mana Congress (Our Munugode Our Congress) programme by distributing fruits to every house and sticking the Mana Munugode Mana congress stickers whose ever housing we are visiting."

Also Read | Mumbai Shocker: Woman, Her Paramour Booked for Sodomising Her 9-Year-Old Boy in Mahim.

The fundamental appeal of this programme is that each congress leader visits each of the 175 villages that they have.

"We must protect Congress and Munugode because that is our responsibility. Today is the birthday of Rajiv Gandhi, who gave his life and even his mother for our nation. Regardless of congress's journey, we must remember it now. This programme will continue till September 17, 2022, in every home and village and we will inform about the troubles with the Congress and Munugode. This program's main focus is on Munugode's significant issues and how the Congress Party plans to address them," he said.

Also Read | Uttar Pradesh: Funds To Be Raised by Islamic Foundation for Construction of Mosque in Ayodhya.

Reddy further said that if CM KCR had actually created the Bengaluru Telangana Sarpanch, MPTC, etc., he wouldn't have needed to buy them; he would have asked for votes directly.

"However, since he didn't create any development, he is now trying to win by buying them. Whatever mistakes he did in the 2BHK, employment schemes, Dalit Bandu in Kaleshwaram, he failed," he added.

Reddy claimed that he held these meetings merely to deflect people's attention.

Earlier in the day, Revanth Reddy said that Congress party representatives are going to touch one lakh people's feet in Munugode Constituency. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)