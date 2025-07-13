Medchal-Malkajgiri (Telangana) [India], July 13 (ANI): The office of Congress MLC Chintapandu Naveen, also known as Teenmar Mallanna, was vandalised on Sunday, reportedly by Telangana Jagruthi workers, following his alleged remarks on the harat Rashtra Samithi MLC K Kavitha.

Visuals of the Q News office, which is also Mallanna's office, showed damaged furniture and shattered mirrors after the attack. Footage from some of the visuals showed what seemed to be blood splatter.

Also Read | Goods Train Fire in Tamil Nadu: Blaze on Diesel-Laden Freight Train Doused After 7 Hours, 18 Wagons Gutted Near Tiruvallur (Watch Videos).

"We have just received information and are en route to the spot. We'll provide more details later," Malkajgiri ACP said.

Bharatha Chaitanya Yuvajana Party (BCYP) President Bode Ramachandra Yadav said, "This is very unfortunate that MLC Teenmar Mallanna and his office were attacked. The government should take action against the persons behind it..."

Also Read | Haryana CM Nayab Singh Saini Flags Off Marathon in Kaithal, Urges Youngsters To Stay Away From Drugs (Watch Video).

Following the incident, supporters of Congress MLC Chintapandu Naveen staged a protest against the alleged attackers, raising slogans and demanding their arrest.

DCP Malkajgiri, PV Padmaja also reached the spot

Police is investigating the incident. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)