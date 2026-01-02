HBSE Class 10,12 Exam 2026 Timetable: Haryana Board To Release Date Sheet Soon at bseh.org.in; Know How To Download

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], January 2 (ANI): A couple lost their lives in a road accident involving a TGSRTC bus last night at Tigalaguda under Malakpet police station limits in Hyderabad.

According to police officials, the wife and husband died on the spot.

Describing the incident, a police official stated, "Last night around 9 pm, a wife and her husband lost their lives in a road accident involving a TGSRTC bus near Tigalaguda. They were heading to Tankbund on a bike. The wife and husband died on the spot.

They are natives of Jagaiahpet in the Krishna district of Andhra Pradesh. We have shifted the deceased bodies for post-mortem examination, and the case has been registered."

The police are investigating the matter. (ANI)

