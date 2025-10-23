Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], October 23 (ANI): A cow vigilante, Sonu, was shot allegedly by a cow smuggling mafia in the Ghatkesar area of Hyderabad on Wednesday.

Sonu, who's been dedicated to protecting cows for 5-6 years, is currently battling for his life in the hospital with a bullet injury.

Also Read | Darjeeling Road Accident: 4 Killed, 16 Injured As Vehicle Falls Into Gorge in West Bengal District.

Speaking with ANI, his mother, hailing from the Valmiki community, vowed to sacrifice more sons for the cause, demanding the government's arrest of the perpetrators.

"My son is battling for his life. I will sacrifice 10 more sons for the cow vigilante. He called me up and said that he is in Ghatkesar and has been shot. He was brought to the hospital here...It has been 5-6 years since he has been doing this...I demand that the Govt arrest the perpetrator..." Sonu's mother told ANI.

Also Read | Hyderabad: Gorakshak Injured After Being Shot in Pocharam IT Corridor; BJP Alleges Communal Angle, Demands Swift Action (Watch Video).

According to reports, Sonu was lured by a group claiming to have information about cow transportation. When he arrived at the scene, one of the individuals opened fire, leaving him critically injured. The police have since identified and detained suspects, with investigations ongoing.

Reacting to it, the BJP leaders from the state claimed that Sonu was shot while attempting to stop cow transportation, alleging the accused is linked to AIMIM.

BJP leader Madhavi Latha accused AIMIM of involvement, urging swift justice.

"This man (shows a picture) shot a cow vigilante, Prashant (alias Sonu). It has become clear who he is...Those who are protecting cows are protecting the Constitution. If the Police don't arrest the culprit and present them before the Court, it means the Police are helping them...He (accused) is an AIMIM man. I challenge Revanth Reddy to prove that if he has the guts, he will do justice to Prashant...Prashant is battling for his life; he is a brave man...This is an attempt to murder...," Madhavi Latha told ANI.

Union Minister G Kishan Reddy called for an end to mafia activities, alleging police complicity.

"Today in Hyderabad, under the Ghatkesar area of Rachakonda PS limits, a mafia that illegally transports cows called up 'gau rakshaks' and fired at them. A 'gau rakshak' Sonu is admitted to the hospital with bullet injuries. I have spoken to the DGP and other officers. DGP told me that this is the first such incident in Telangana...You can imagine the state's law and order situation. 2-3 days before Diwali in Nizamabad, a Constable was killed by a rowdy while he was being taken away after arrest...I demand from the Government that all mafia activities around Hyderabad should be stopped, illegal transporters of cows and all those who slaughter should be stopped...It is the responsibility of the Police to implement this. But they don't do their work...Police are colluding with these mafias...I have spoken to Sonu, he has demanded the arrest of the perpetrator," Reddy told ANI.

State BJP President N Ramchander Rao claimed the incident was orchestrated by AIMIM goons to intimidate BJP and RSS workers.

"MIM goons named Ibrahim and others fired on a 'gaurakshak' named Prashanth Kumar alias Soni near Ghatkesar. He is in serious condition...This incident was carried out by the MIM goons to discourage the BJP and the RSS workers from taking part in gauraksha and to protect the cows. This is a serious incident, and the police were previously informed about it, but they are not taking any action. BJP condemns this attack on our workers, and BJP condemns the police action also for not taking action against the MIM workers...Due to the protection given by the Congress government, these people are doing such activities," Rao told ANI.

BJP MP Eatala Rajendar stated that similar attacks have occurred previously and mentioned that a man named Ibrahim shot at Prashanth, also known as Sonu.

"This is not the first such incident. These types of attacks have been carried out in the past as well...The 'gaurakshaks' are being attacked...A goon named Ibrahim fired at Prashanth. He is in critical condition, the state government should take action against those involved in the incident..." Rajendar told ANI. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)