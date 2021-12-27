Mulugu (Telangana) [India], December 27 (ANI): In a shocking incident, a head constable of the Central Reserve Police Force fired at a sub-inspector of his own Force with his service gun and later turned the weapon on himself, said the Superintendent of Police, Mulugu district.

He was later shifted to the city hospital.

Also Read | Major Fire Breaks Out in Makeshift Market in Jammu.

The head constable was identified as Stephen and the SI was identified as Umesh Chandra.

According to the SP of the Mulugu district, the incident took place at Venkatapuram Police station at around 830 am in the morning on Sunday where Chandra died on the spot and Stephen was shifted to Warangal hospital after he shot himself and sustained severe injury.

Also Read | Omicron In Kerala: 19 More Cases Of New COVID-19 Variant Confirmed In The State; Tally Reaches 57.

Further investigation into the matter is underway. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)