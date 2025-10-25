Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], October 25 (ANI): The Drugs Control Administration (DCA), Telangana, on Saturday warned medical shops against the illegal sale and misuse of Anabolic-Androgenic steroids and cardiac stimulants, such as Mephentermine injection, and other prescription medicines by certain gyms and fitness centres.

In an advisory, the state Drug Department said that it has noted the misuse of these medicines.

"It has come to notice that certain gyms and fitness centres are illegally procuring and selling Anabolic-Androgenic Steroids and cardiac stimulants like Mephentermine Injection to gym-goers, who are reportedly misusing these prescription medicines for bodybuilding purposes," said an advisory issued by Shahnawaz Qasim, director general (DG) of Telangana DCA.

"All retail and wholesale medical shops are hereby reiterated and reminded through this Advisory that Anabolic-Androgenic Steroids and cardiac stimulants like Mephentermine Injection, etc., are prescription medicines and shall mandatorily be sold only against a valid prescription issued by a Registered Medical Practitioner," it added.

The advisory further noted that any illegal sale, diversion, or distribution of such prescription medicines for non-therapeutic or abusive purposes constitutes a serious violation of the provisions of the Drugs and Cosmetics Act, 1940, and the Rules thereunder, and shall be dealt with strictly.

"The Drugs Control Administration, Telangana, shall initiate stringent action, including cancellation of drug licences and prosecution under the relevant provisions of the Drugs and Cosmetics Act, 1940. All medical shops are directed to exercise utmost vigilance while dispensing such medicines and to maintain proper prescription records as mandated under the Rules," it added. (ANI)

