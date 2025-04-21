Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], April 21 (ANI): A decomposed body of a woman, estimated to be around six months old, was discovered inside DBR Mills in Hyderabad, police said on Monday.

According to the police, the age of the deceased is estimated to be around 25-30 years old.

"We received information that a decomposed, mostly skeletal, dead body of a woman was found inside the DBR mills. The age of the deceased female's body is estimated to be 25-30 years old, and the decomposed body is about six months old. The case has been registered under suspicious death," police said.

The locals nearby had informed the police about the presence of the body, which appeared to be mostly skeletal. The post-mortem examination (PME) of the body has been completed, officials added.

Further investigation is underway. (ANI)

