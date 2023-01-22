Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], January 22 (ANI): A deputy tehsildar has been arrested for allegedly breaking into the residence of a female IAS officer in Hyderabad's Jubilee Hills area at midnight, police said.

According to officials, the accused intruded into the house of IAS Smita Sabharwal at around 11.45 pm on Thursday.

Sabharwal, taking to Twitter, called the incident a "most harrowing experience" and said that she was able to save her life due to her presence of mind.

"Had this most harrowing experience, a night back when an intruder broke into my house. I had the presence of mind to deal and save my life. Lessons: no matter how secure you think you are- always check the doors/ locks personally. #Dial100 in emergency," Smita Sabharwal tweeted this morning.

The arrested accused has been identified as Ananth Kumar Reddy. The accused is a Deputy Tahsildar currently working in District Civil Supplies Office in Medchal, officials said.

The security personnel at the house caught him along with his car driver identified as Babu and handed them over to the Jubilee Hills Police. The accused, Reddy, was produced in a court and later sent to judicial remand, they said.

The police said that upon interrogation, the accused told officials that he was facing some career issues and wanted to discuss the same to get some relief or promotion.

"We have registered a case against him under IPC section 458 RW 34. Both of the accused were not in a drunken state," Jubilee Hills Inspector, Rajasekhar Reddy said.

Inspector Rajsekhar said that as per Smita Sabharwal IAS, she opened the door after she heard a knock and found a stranger in front of her door. She immediately shouted and asked him to get out. The man silently walked down from the first floor.

"Sabharwal lived on the first floor of an independent villa. Somehow the man opened the main door, managed to enter the house and reached the first floor after instructing the car driver to wait outside," the officer said.

Further investigation into the matter is underway. (ANI)

