Bhadradri Kothagudem (Telangana) [India], December 2 (ANI): Telangana Director General of Police (DGP) Mahender Reddy held a high-level meeting with top CRPF officials here on Wednesday to deal with the Maoist issue.

In the special meeting, CRPF Additional DGP Rashmi Shukla and IG Nagireddy were present. Senior police officials of Telangana districts bordering Chhattisgarh in Maoist-affected areas were also present in the meeting.

Discussions were held on steps to be taken in the Maoist affected areas.

Following the meeting, DGP Reddy told media persons that the police department and the district administrations in the Maoist-affected areas are working hard for the welfare of people. (ANI)

