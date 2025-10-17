Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], October 17 (ANI): Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) organised a curtain raiser for the upcoming Emerging Science, Technology & Innovation Conclave (ESTIC-2025) at Defence Research and Development Laboratory (DRDL), Hyderabad, on October 17.

As one of the key organisers, DRDO is leading the thematic session on "Electronics & Semiconductor Manufacturing", one of the 11 thematic sessions at the conclave, according to the release

Addressing the gathering at DRDL Hyderabad, Secretary, Department of Defence Research and Development (DDR&D) & Chairman DRDO, Dr Samir V Kamat, underlined the central role of semiconductors in modern technology ecosystems, powering critical systems in healthcare, communications, transport, defence, and space.

As stated in the release, he highlighted that as global economies move towards deeper digitalisation and automation, semiconductors have become vital to national security, economic progress, and technological sovereignty.

Referring to India's semiconductor journey, Dr Samir V Kamat noted that since the launch of the India Semiconductor Mission (ISM) in 2021, India has transitioned from vision to implementation in just four years.

He reaffirmed the national aspiration to position India among the world's top three nations in semiconductors by 2036 in the domains of research, innovation, and workforce development.

He also announced that the DRDO has made significant strides in semiconductor technology by developing indigenous methods for producing 4-inch Silicon Carbide (SiC) wafers and fabricating Gallium Nitride (GaN) High Electron Mobility Transistors (HEMTs) with a power rating of up to 150W.

The ESTIC-2025 is being jointly organised by 13 Ministries and Departments of the Government under the guidance of the Principal Scientific Adviser (PSA) to the Government of India.

The conclave will be held from 3 to 5 November 2025 at Bharat Mandapam, New Delhi, with the theme "Viksit Bharat 2047 - Pioneering Sustainable Innovation, Technological Advancement, and Empowerment" (ANI)

