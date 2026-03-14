Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], March 14 (ANI): In view of the ongoing global supply constraints of crude oil and LPG supply disruptions, the Telangana Civil Supplies Department has activated a 24/7 multiagency Command and Control Centre.

Launched on Saturday, this round-the-clock facility utilises real-time GPS tracking to monitor statewide gas distribution, ensuring an uninterrupted supply to domestic consumers and priority commercial sectors.

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Functioning as the state's central hub for identifying and resolving supply bottlenecks, the new facility maintains strict oversight of the entire supply chain.

Commissioner of Civil Supplies M Stephen Raveendra, IPS and his team are coordinating continuously with district authorities to oversee transport logistics and verify daily stock availability at the grassroots level.

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To guarantee total transparency, the government has directed all major Oil Marketing Companies (OMCs) to grant state officials immediate access to their fleet GPS tracking systems.

Furthermore, representatives from Indian Oil (IOCL), Bharat Petroleum (BPCL), and Hindustan Petroleum (HPCL), police, industries, and distributor representatives are physically stationed at the Command Centre on a rotational basis to ensure seamless coordination and rapid response to any supply fluctuations.

In addition, the toll-free 1967 is co-located here, providing continuous, round-the-clock tracking of LPG transportation, stock levels, and district-wise distribution. OMCs are mandated to share real-time GPS tracking of all gas transport vehicles with state officials to prevent transit delays and diversion.

Field representatives from major oil companies will physically staff the centre alongside state officials for instant coordination, while centralised, daily coordination with district authorities empowers the state to immediately resolve localised shortages or supply chain hurdles. (ANI)

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