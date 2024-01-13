In an unfortunate incident, a bus allegedly caught fire in Telangana recently. A video showing the private bus catching fire and being gutted in the blaze has also gone viral on social media. The 25-second video clip shows the bus being engulfed in flames after catching fire in Telangana's Erravalli village. As per news agency PTI, one person was killed, and five others were injured in the incident. The injured were taken to Kurnool Hospital for treatment. Telangana Fire: Oil Tanker Bursts Into Flames in Jagtial District, No Casualties Reported (Watch Video).

Bus Gutted in Fire in Telangana

VIDEO | A private bus caught fire near Telangana's Erravalli village, killing one and injuring five. The injured were taken to Kurnool Hospital. pic.twitter.com/QA8WagzjRx — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) January 13, 2024

