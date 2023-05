Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], May 31 (ANI): A fire broke out at a car showroom in LB Nagar in Telangana's Hyderabad district, police said.

According to the police, a huge fire broke out in the garage of a second-had car showroom in LB Nagar Police Station limits and efforts to douse the flames were underway.

Also Read | Germany: Young Escaped Llama Killed by Train.

"The fire broke out around 9 pm on Tuesday at a second-hand car showroom beside BVK cinemas, LB Nagar. The loss of property is yet to be determined. No loss of life has been reported. The fire personnel have reached the spot and the efforts are underway to bring the blaze under control," LB Nagar Circle Inspector Anji Reddy said.

The police added that there were about 20 to 30 cars in the garage at the time the fire broke out. The locals informed the police about the fire when it started spreading, officials said.

Also Read | PM Narendra Modi Meets Cambodian King Norodom Sihamoni at Rashtrapati Bhavan, Assures To Strengthen Bilateral Ties.

The police suspect that since cylinders were kept in the garage, loud noises were heard while the fire was raging.

Further details on the incident are awaited. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)